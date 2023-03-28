WWE NXT 3/28 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT Stand and Deliver is just four days away with this week’s NXT serving as the final hype for the brand’s biggest event of the year.

When: Tuesday March 28, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 3/28 Match Card

Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano regarding their match at Stand and Deliver

Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s Championship Qualifier Match

20-man Battle Royal with the winner earning entry into the North American Championship Match at Stand and Deliver

Eddy Thorpe debuts

