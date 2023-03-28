WWE NXT 3/28 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT Stand and Deliver is just four days away with this week’s NXT serving as the final hype for the brand’s biggest event of the year.
When: Tuesday March 28, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 3/28 Match Card
- Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano regarding their match at Stand and Deliver
- Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca – NXT Women’s Championship Qualifier Match
- 20-man Battle Royal with the winner earning entry into the North American Championship Match at Stand and Deliver
- Eddy Thorpe debuts
