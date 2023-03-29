AEW Dynamite 3/29 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For the first time since Forbidden Door last summer, Adam Cole returns to the ring this week on AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday March 29, 2023

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 3/29 Match Card

Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb – IWGP United States Championship

Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher – AEW International Championship

Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Willow Nightengale vs. Ruby Soho

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley was working without an AEW contract through title run last summer