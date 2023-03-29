News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 3/29 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 29, 2023

For the first time since Forbidden Door last summer, Adam Cole returns to the ring this week on AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday March 29, 2023

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 3/29 Match Card

  • Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb – IWGP United States Championship
  • Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher – AEW International Championship
  • Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry
  • Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
  • Willow Nightengale vs. Ruby Soho

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley was working without an AEW contract through title run last summer

