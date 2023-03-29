AEW Dynamite 3/29 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
For the first time since Forbidden Door last summer, Adam Cole returns to the ring this week on AEW Dynamite.
When: Wednesday March 29, 2023
Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 3/29 Match Card
- Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
- Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb – IWGP United States Championship
- Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher – AEW International Championship
- Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry
- Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
- Willow Nightengale vs. Ruby Soho
