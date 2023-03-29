SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling open the forbidden door for a major co-branded crossover show.
When: Thursday March 30, 2023
Where: Globe Theater, Los Angeles, California
How To Watch: Fite TV
Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United Full Match Card
- Lio Rush vs. Kushida
- Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Jeff Cobb vs. Moose
- Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero – X-Division Championship
- Bullet Club vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Aussie Open vs. TMDK – Impact Tag Team Championship
- Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd
