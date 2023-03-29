SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Legendary wrestling announcer, Jim Ross, believes that CM Punk will eventually return to AEW.

During his Grillin JR podcast, Ross spoke on the drama surrounding CM Punk and AEW, revealing that he expects Punk to return at some point because of the business he brings to the table for the company.

“I’m one of those guys who believes he will be back,” Ross said. “I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power and he brings, with controversy creates cash. And he’s certainly controversial, and I’m a big fan of Phil’s.”

CM Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV event. He won the AEW World Championship on that show, but then notably went on a media scrum tirade against The Elite and Adam Page. The tirade led to a backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite. The Elite were suspended for the brawl, but Punk’s status was not addressed. Punk tore his tricep during his All Out match against Jon Moxley. He reportedly is close to being cleared, there is no indication as to whether or not AEW plans on bringing him back.

