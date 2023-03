SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a big week in Impact Wrestling. They talk about the ramifications of injuries to two Impact champions, review last week’s Impact TV (featuring a detailed angle that may never pay off), go over the Sacrifice Impact Plus show, and give a preview of this week’s Multiverse United show.

