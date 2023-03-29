VIP AUDIO 3/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (3-29-2005): Hogan and Austin talk about each other, Raw analysis, Luger’s incarceration, Bret Hart’s rare Q&A session, improving Hall of Fame (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 29, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

In-depth analysis of last night’s Raw including what worked and didn’t work

A look at the interesting public comments being made by Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin and what friends are saying is really going on in their heads behind the scenes

Austin’s statement about his intentions to wrestle in the future and notes on Austin being pulled as a presenter at the Hall of Fame.

An update on Lex Luger’s incarceration

A note on Bret Hart’s rare public Q&A session planned this summer

The latest on Cruiserweights and WrestleMania

Whether the Hall of Fame inductees should be scrutinized and a way to change the WWE Hall of Fame to perhaps better represent each inductee’s contribution to the industry…

And more…

