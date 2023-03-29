VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Should AEW put a contract clause prohibiting wrestlers bringing their belt onto competitor’s TV? Was Moxley the adult in the room for Punk controversy? Where’s Nakamura? Will Stephanie return? (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

Should AEW put a contract clause prohibiting wrestlers bringing their belt onto competitor’s TV?

Was Jon Moxley really “the adult in the room” in the situation with C.M. Punk in the lead-up to All In?

Did Jon Moxley essentially extort Tony Khan to get that TV win over C.M. Punk?

Where’s Shinsuke Nakamura?

Will Stephanie McMahon return?

Where will Raw or Smackdown go if they don’t renew with NBC Universal or Fox?

Would WWE ever go back to the PPV model?

