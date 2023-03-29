VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Additional backstage details on Punk-Mox-Khan dynamic, reaction to Moxley on Renee’s podcast, Dynamite preview, Rampage rating (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:

Additional backstage details on C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley-Tony Khan dynamic including Wade reading this week’s thorough PWTorch Newsletter cover story looking at the timeline and likely fallout of the personality clashes involved with additional asides.

Reaction to Moxley on Renee Pacquette’s podcast speaking about Punk without mention him by name and also how Renee reveals her take on Punk.

A Dynamite preview including one key match that could affect Punk’s future.

A Rampage rating from Saturday.

