VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Additional backstage details on Punk-Mox-Khan dynamic, reaction to Moxley on Renee’s podcast, Dynamite preview, Rampage rating (34 min.)

March 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:

  • Additional backstage details on C.M. Punk-Jon Moxley-Tony Khan dynamic including Wade reading this week’s thorough PWTorch Newsletter cover story looking at the timeline and likely fallout of the personality clashes involved with additional asides.
  • Reaction to Moxley on Renee Pacquette’s podcast speaking about Punk without mention him by name and also how Renee reveals her take on Punk.
  • A Dynamite preview including one key match that could affect Punk’s future.
  • A Rampage rating from Saturday.

