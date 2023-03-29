WWE announces new inductee into Hall of Fame class of 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE announced on Wednesday that referee Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023 as the Warrior Award recipient. The company announced the news during Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

“White was known as one of the toughest referees in WWE history, officiating the brutal Hell in a Cell Match between The Undertaker and Mankind,” WWE wrote on WWE.com. “White was also the official for the Hell in a Cell Match between Triple H and Chris Jericho, where he suffered a shoulder injury that led to his retirement from the squared circle.”

White joins Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman as the class of 2023. Those individuals will be enshrined in the hall this week after Smackdown, the night before WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Matches announced for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the United States Championship, and more.

