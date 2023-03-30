3/30 IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED PPV REPORT: Tanahashi vs. Bailey, Kenta vs. Suzuki

WINNERS: PCO & Callihan & Fred Rosser & Alex Coughlin in 13:00.

(3) MOOSE vs. JEFF COBB

A battle of shoulder tackles started the match. Lots of power moves. Cobb gave Moose a superplex and later in the match, Moose did one of his own. Cobb got the pin after the Tour of the Islands.

-Gia Miller attempted an interview, but there were technical problems.

-Mickie James came out to her entrance music and joined the commentary team.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. GISELE SHAW vs. MIYU YAMASHITA vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

The winner of this match will advance to the match at Rebellion. Fans chanted for Masha, then Miyu. Shaw called for cheers but got booed. They took turns squaring off in different combinations. Masha gave Shaw a Canadian Destroyer. Everyone exchanged big moves at the end. Deonna put Shaw away after a Queen’s Gambit.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 9:00.