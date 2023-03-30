News Ticker

3/30 IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED PPV REPORT: Tanahashi vs. Bailey, Kenta vs. Suzuki

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

March 30, 2023

IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED PPV REPORT
MARCH 30, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA AT THE GLOBE THEATRE
AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, Ian Riccaboni

-Video package featuring the stars of Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

(1) TREY MIGUEL (c) vs. RICH SWANN vs. KEVIN KNIGHT vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. CLARK CONNORS vs. ROCKY ROMERO — Impact Wrestling X Division Title Scramble match

This was a hot start to the show. Typical multi-person X Division match with lots of high flying, a bit of comedy, and everyone having a chance to shine. Miguel rolled up Knight to retain the title.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 8:00.

-Hannifan, Rehwoldt, and Riccaboni ran down the card.

(2) EDDIE EDWARDS & TOM LAWLOR & JR KRATOS & JOE HENDRY vs. CALLIHAN & FRED ROSSER & ALEX COUGHLIN & PCO

Hendry did mic work before the match to get “We believe” chants. Crowd was into PCO, who went at it with Kratos a few times. PCO did a rana off the top and a moonsault to the floor on a pile of wrestlers. There was a sequence where everyone exchanged big moves. PCO delivered the moonsault from the top on Kratos and got the pin.

WINNERS: PCO & Callihan & Fred Rosser & Alex Coughlin in 13:00.

(3) MOOSE vs. JEFF COBB

A battle of shoulder tackles started the match. Lots of power moves. Cobb gave Moose a superplex and later in the match, Moose did one of his own. Cobb got the pin after the Tour of the Islands.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb in 11:00.

-Gia Miller attempted an interview, but there were technical problems.

-Mickie James came out to her entrance music and joined the commentary team.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. GISELE SHAW vs. MIYU YAMASHITA vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

The winner of this match will advance to the match at Rebellion. Fans chanted for Masha, then Miyu. Shaw called for cheers but got booed. They took turns squaring off in different combinations. Masha gave Shaw a Canadian Destroyer. Everyone exchanged big moves at the end. Deonna put Shaw away after a Queen’s Gambit.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 9:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Chris Bey & Ace Austin. They talked about their road to the titles and called themselves “ABC”.

(5) BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. AUSSIE OPEN (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) — Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Title match

Good match that really picked up at the end. Each team had a chance in the spotlight. Finishing sequence saw Bey hit the cutter on Tito, followed by Ace getting The Fold and the pin.

WINNERS: Bullet Club in 14:00.

