3/30 IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED PPV REPORT: Tanahashi vs. Bailey, Kenta vs. Suzuki

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
IMPACT WRESTLING X NJPW MULTIVERSE UNITED PPV REPORT
MARCH 30, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA AT THE GLOBE THEATRE
AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, Ian Riccaboni
-Video package featuring the stars of Impact Wrestling and NJPW.
This was a hot start to the show. Typical multi-person X Division match with lots of high flying, a bit of comedy, and everyone having a chance to shine. Miguel rolled up Knight to retain the title.
WINNER: Trey Miguel in 8:00.
-Hannifan, Rehwoldt, and Riccaboni ran down the card.
Hendry did mic work before the match to get “We believe” chants. Crowd was into PCO, who went at it with Kratos a few times. PCO did a rana off the top and a moonsault to the floor on a pile of wrestlers. There was a sequence where everyone exchanged big moves. PCO delivered the moonsault from the top on Kratos and got the pin.
WINNERS: PCO & Callihan & Fred Rosser & Alex Coughlin in 13:00.
A battle of shoulder tackles started the match. Lots of power moves. Cobb gave Moose a superplex and later in the match, Moose did one of his own. Cobb got the pin after the Tour of the Islands.
WINNER: Jeff Cobb in 11:00.
-Gia Miller attempted an interview, but there were technical problems.
-Mickie James came out to her entrance music and joined the commentary team.
The winner of this match will advance to the match at Rebellion. Fans chanted for Masha, then Miyu. Shaw called for cheers but got booed. They took turns squaring off in different combinations. Masha gave Shaw a Canadian Destroyer. Everyone exchanged big moves at the end. Deonna put Shaw away after a Queen’s Gambit.
WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 9:00.
Good match that really picked up at the end. Each team had a chance in the spotlight. Finishing sequence saw Bey hit the cutter on Tito, followed by Ace getting The Fold and the pin.
Leave a Reply