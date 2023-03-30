AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership and demo rating drops, AEW All-Access reality show premiere underperforms in timeslot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 833,000 viewers, down from 954,000 last week and more in line with the first three weeks of March which averaged 848,000. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 979,000 viewers.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, down from 0.33 last week. It matched the 0.28 average of the first three weeks of March. It finished no. 4 among all cable shows in that demo behind two NBA games on ESPN and “Vanderpump Rules” on Bravo. One year ago, Dynamite a 0.38 in the core 18-49 demographic.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.39 rating, down from 0.46 last week. It drew a 0.53 rating in that demo one year ago this week.

The show featured Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb and Adam Cole’s return match against Daniel Garcia.

The premiere episode of AEW All-Access drew 328,000 viewers, down from the 371,000 that a “Young Sheldon” sitcom rerun viewership drew the prior week in that timeslot. It drew a 0.11 in the core 18-49 demo and finished no. 30 among all cable shows last night in that demo.