FREE PODCAST 3/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review AIW’s 2-1-Syxx, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland aren’t making a for-the-numbers podcast when they tackle AIW’s 2-1-Syxx, a fun show featuring a wild (if hard to see) four-way match between Matt Cardona, Matthew Justice, Isaiah Broner, and Joshua Bishop, a fantastic technical bout where Timothy Thatcher grapples with Dominic Garrini, Steph De Lander vs. Joseline Navarro, and much more, plus tangents about things to do in Cleveland, how wrestling has changed since they started watching, and more. For VIP listeners, they check out the latest Warrior Wrestling show with Clark Connors vs. Jake Something and Max the Impaler vs. Warhorse.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO