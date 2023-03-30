FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (5 Yrs Ago) Should past WrestleManias have ended with a different match? Wade Keller and Sam Roberts discuss WrestleManias 1-17 (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back to two interviews from five years ago. First up is Wade’s discussion with Sam Roberts from WWE’s Kickoff Shows and the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and then Robbie E from Impact Wrestling and the new “Why It Ended” podcast.

Wade and Sam talk about WrestleManias 1 through 17, one at a time, looking at the final match on each card and deciding if it was the right match to conclude each show or if there were other better or viable candidates. In a future installment, they cover WrestleManias 18-33.

Then Robbie E joins Wade to talk about his departure from Impact Wrestling after many years as a mainstay there, the ups and downs of morale in that company, and why he left, plus his future in pro wrestling and his new podcast called “Why It Ended.”

