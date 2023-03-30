News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-27-2018) Keller & Chiari talk Nakamura-Styles angle, Bryan’s announcement, emails, live callers, on-site correspondent (112 min.)

March 30, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-27-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari discussing that week’s Smackdown including the latest WrestleMania developments including A.J. Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura hype, the Daniel Bryan announcement, and much more with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent from Pittsburgh.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*