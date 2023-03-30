GCW Bloodsport 9 lineup for tonight featuring Moxley, Ibushi, Cobb, Barnett, Thatcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 will take place today at 7 p.m. eastern. You can watch this event live with Fite+ subscrption.

The headline match will see Kota Ibushi make his Bloodsport debut against Mike Bailey. Other notable matches include Jon Moxley vs. Alex Coughlin, Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bad Dude Tito.

Lenny Leonard, best known for his work in Ring of Honor and Evolve, will be making his return to the commentary booth after an eight month absence to call this event. He will call the show with Dan Barry.

Bloodsport matches are held in a ring with no ropes. The rules for Bloodsport matches are as follows: no biting, eye gouging, groin attacks, or foreign objects. If a fighter ends up outside the ring, the fighter must be allowed to return freely and they must return within 10 seconds or lose by TKO. A fighter can win by knockout (referee stoppage – TKO) or by submission.

The lineup for this event is as follows: