VIP AUDIO 3/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WrestleMania 39 preview and predictions, reaction to Nick Khan’s comments on Vince McMahon and WWE sale prospects, Raw, SD, NXT reviews (76 min.)

March 30, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s multi-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE executive Nick Khan’s latest media comments about Vince McMahon, a potential WWE sale, and more.
  • Thoughts on the possibility of WWE returning to a PPV model for individual major events.
  • Analysis of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with the latest segments hyping WrestleMania including Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman interactions, Charlotte’s latest promo, and more.
  • A preview of the entire WrestleMania 39 line-up with match outcome predictions and thoughts on match order.
  • Predictions on what Vince McMahon’s involvement will be on and off camera at WrestleMania?
  • A review of the latest episode of NXT.

