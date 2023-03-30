VIP AUDIO 3/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2): Todd discusses his hours-long conversation with Tony Khan, preview of non-WWE events this weekend, reviews of AEW All-Access, Dynamite, Rampage, UFC (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s multi-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A preview of the non-WrestleMania weekend events

Reviews of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Jack Perry exchange, Adam Cole’s return to action, Don Callis-Kenny Omega storyline, and more.

Reaction to the premiere episode of AEW All-Access.

Reaction to AEW Dynamite viewership dropping again this week.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of upcoming events

Todd talks about his multi-hour conversation with Tony Khan this week for his L.A Times article about the state of AEW vs. WWE, what he learned about Khan and his strategy for AEW and how he currently views the battle with WWE for fan loyalty.

