VIP AUDIO 3/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Predictions on who from 2005 would still be in WWE ten years later, WM21 hype evaluation, Hogan-Austin historical dynamic, Carlito, WM11 lookback (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 1, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

An in-depth look at the final editions of Raw and Smackdown and their major angles

Should Cena win, or Batista win, or both

The Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan dynamic in terms of their legacies, their egos, and their clashing personalities. Should they have a match or not?

Why WWE is messing up Carlito Cool

Bruce is quizzed on comments he made reviewing WrestleMania 11. Does he stand by his comments?

How many wrestlers from WM ten years ago are still in WWE versus on TNA’s most recent PPV. A quick look at how that compares to WrestleMania five years ago, and predictions on who from this year’s WrestleMania line-up will be around WWE in ten years…

And more including a minute or two of NCAA Final Four talk

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO