UPDATED 3/30/23: WrestleMania weekend non-WWE viewing guide: match lineups for all streaming events from GCW, Highspots TV, Fite+, ROH, Impact, NJPW, Circle 6, more

Note: This is a complete guide to every non-WWE or NXT streaming event you can watch during WrestleMania weekend starting on March 30. The vast majority of these events are available with a subscription to Fite+ or Highspots TV, but there are also several shows that are available as stand alone PPVs.

The guide below includes a day-by-day guide with links to wath every show streaming, match lineups that were available as of this writing for WrestleMania weekend.

All start times for the events taking place are pacific time.

I will update cards as matches are announced this week.

Credit to Voices of Wrestling and their WrestleMania weekend guide which was a great aid as I compiled this guide.

MARCH 30 EVENT SCHEDULE

Santino Bros Wrestling: California Love, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (11:00 am)

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

SBW Hvt. Champion Che Cabrera vs. Willie Mack

SBW Inner City Champion Delilah Doom vs. Heather Monroe vs. Johnnie Robbie

Kidd Bandit vs. Eli Everfly

Bad Dude Tito vs. Matt Vandagriff

Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley vs. The Bomb Squad (The DKC & Cam Gates)

Raunchy Rico vs. Tyler Bateman

Circle 6: Queer Punk Outlaws, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (2:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Delightful Dan vs. Mick Moretti

Robert Martyr vs. Dark Sheik

This show will also feature two burlesque performances.

Circle 6: Lindsay Snow’s Kaiju Cannabis Cup, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (3:00p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (4:00 p.m.)

Lenny Leonard and Dan Barry are scheduled for commentary on this show.

You can watch this event live with Fite+ subscrption

Credit to Voices of Wrestling and Jeremy Sexton for the won-loss records compiled for Bloodsport 9.

Kota Ibushi (0-0) vs. Mike Bailey (0-1) Marina Shafir (2-0) vs. Killer Kelly (0-1) Erik Hammer (3-0) vs. Calvin Tankman (2-2) Davey Boy Smith Jr. (5-1) vs. J.R. Kratos (4-2) Jon Moxley (3-1) vs. Alex Coughlin (2-3) Royce Isaacs (2-3) vs. Johnny Bloodsport (1-0) Josh Barnett (5-0) vs. Timothy Thatcher (1-3) Yuya Uemura (1-1) vs. Bad Dude Tito (1-4) Jeff Cobb (2-0) vs. Calder McColl (2-0)



Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, Globe Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif. (4:00 p.m.)

Watch live with a Highspots TV subscription

Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Komander TJPW 10 Women Tag Showcase Rey Horus & Aramis & Galeno del Mal vs. Toxin & Latigo & Arez United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Time Machine (Kushida & Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) Tom Lawlor & ? vs. Kenta & Bryan Keith Michael Oku vs. Rocky Romero



Circle 6: Vinnie Massaro’s Pro Wrestling Combine, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (4:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Scheduled to appear are Vinny Massaro, Papa Jace, Travis Williams, J.A.Y., Torito Negro, Alice Crowley, Judas Icarus, Haley Dylan, El Chupacabra, and Johnnie Robbie.

Circle 6: Momma Cogar’s Delicate Flowers. Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (5:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Flaming Tables match: Atticus Cogar vs. Jacob Fatu Chandelier of Death match: Otis Cogar vs. Clint Margera Christian Napier vs. ???



Circle 6: Hoodfoot presents Crosses & Caskets, Knucklehead Hollywood. Hollywood, Calif. (6:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Casket match: A.J. Gray vs. J.T.G 3-way Cinderblock Dance: MM3 vs. Satu Jinn vs. Hoodfoot Doors of Mayhem match: Matt Locke vs. Terex



Circle 6: Iron-On Wrestling, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (7:00 p.m.)

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

DDT Goes Hollywood, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, California (8:00 p.m.)

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yuki Ueno Shunma Katsumata & Mao vs. Chris Brookes & Yoshihiko Tetsuya Endo vs. Joey Janela Saki Akai vs. Vert Vixen Jun Akiyama & Eddie Kingston vs. Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon Pheromones (Danshoku Dieno & Yuki Iino) vs. Sanshiro Takagi & Michael Nakazawa Kazusada Higuchi & Takeshi Masada vs. Andrew Everett & Nick Wayne



NJPW & IMPACT: Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive, Globe Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif. (8:00 p.m.)

Watch live on PPV on Fite

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey Kushida vs. Lio Rush Moose vs. Jeff Cobb X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki IMPACT Tag Team Champions BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) Fred Rosser & Alex Coughlin & Callihan & P.C.O vs. Eddie Edwards & Joe Hendry & Tom Lawlor & J.R. Kratos Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita



Circle 6: Valentine Vision, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (10:00 p.m.)

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Scheduled to appear is Casanova Valentine.

Circle 6: Minoru Suzuki’s Karaoke Jam, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (11:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

GCW For The Culture. Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (11:59 p.m.)

D-Lo Brown will be joined by a rotating set of guests on commentary for this event.

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith West Coast (Kenny King & G Sharpe & Mazzerati & Alpha Zo & Midas Kreed) vs. The World (Suge D & A.C. Mack & Joseline Navarro & Lucky Ali & Jeffrey John) Anything Goes match: Billy Dixon vs. Willie Mack Man Like Dereiss vs. Myron Reed vs. Kevin Knight Ashton Starr vs. Ju Dizz vs. Faye Jackson vs. Devon Monroe vs. Darius Carter vs. Keita Murray vs. Terry Yaki vs. Isaiah Broner Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion Trish Adora vs. Calvin Tankman



MARCH 31 EVENT SCHEDULE

GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (11:00 a.m.)

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Kenzie Paige vs. Sandra Moone Jack Cartwheel vs. Hunter Drake Starboy Charlie vs. Alec Price Titus Alexander vs. Cole Radrick Sawyer Wreck vs. Bobby Orlando East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Best Bros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. CPF (Joe Lando & Danny Black) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy



Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling: Live in Los Angeles, Globe Theater, Los Angeles, Calif. (12:00 p.m.)

Watch live on PPV on Fite

Magical Sugar Rabbits (Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki) vs. 121000000 (Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh) Shoko Nakajima & Miu Watanabe vs. Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer) Hyper Misao & Trish Adora vs. Yuki Aino & Raku Free WiFi (Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta) vs. Daisy Monkey (Suzume & Arisu Endo) International Princess Champion Rika Tatsumi vs. Billie Starkz Yuki Kamifuku vs. Janai Kai



Also scheduled to appear is Sayuri Namba.

Circle 6: Jake Crist’s Fire Starters, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (12:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Jake Crist vs. Brian Kendrick Tyler Bateman vs. Adam Brooks Sonico vs. Mr. Iguana



Circle 6: Zachary Wentz’s Treehouse of Dreams. Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (1:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

C6 World Champion Zachary Wentz vs. Winner of Vinnie Massaro’s Pro-Wrestling Combine



Circle 6: AJ Gray’s Power Hour, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (2:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

A.J. Gray vs. Jake Something Jacob Fatu vs. Big Damo Juicy Finau vs. Calvin Tankman



DDT vs. GCW, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (3:00 p.m.)

Watch live with a Fite+ subscription

Mao & Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver Dark Sheik vs. Saki Akai Blake Christian vs. Kazusada Higuchi BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) vs. Pheromones (Danshoku Dieno & Yuki Iino) Tony Deppen & Homicide vs. Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo Cole Radrick vs. Yoshihiko Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice & Mance Warner) vs. Chris Brookes & Shunma Katsumata & Mizuki Watase Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo & Gringo Loco & Alec Price vs. Sanshiro Takagi &Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon & Takeshi Masada



Also scheduled to appear is Michael Nakazawa.

No Peace Underground Ether, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (3:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Scissors & Skewers match: No Peace Underground Champion Atticus Cogar vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Shane Mercer vs. Christian Napier

Nate Webb vs. Jamie Senegal

Wasted Youth vs. Funny Bone Drexl

ROH Supercard of Honor, Galen Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (4:00 p.m.)

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will do commentary for this show.

Watch live on PPV on Bleacher Report and internationally on PPV on Fite

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Dralistico & Rush vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy vs. A.R. Fox & Metalik & Blake Christian ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander



Prestige Wrestling: Nervous Breakdown, Globe Theater, Los Angeles, Calif. (4:00 p.m.)

Watch live with a Highspots TV subscription

Miyu Yamashita vs. Taya Valkyrie Robert Martyr vs. Timothy Thatcher Masha Slamovich vs. Aja Kong Shigehiro Irie vs. Kevin Blackwood Ultimo Dragon & Time Splitters (Kushida & Alex Shelley) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson &Royce Isacces) L.A. Dojo (Clark Connors & Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight) vs. C420 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas & Sonico) Titus Alexander vs. Michael Oku Aussie Horse (Warhorse & Adam Brooks) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl) Calvin Tankman vs. Vinnie Massaro



Circle 6: sVn, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (5:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Clockwork Orange House of Doom match: Matthew Justice vs. Bobby Beverly Blunt Force Trauma match: Otis Cogar vs. Dr. Redacted Terracotta Taipei match: Ryan vs. Clint Margera



GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (8:00 p.m.)

You can watch this event with a Fite+ subscription

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey GCW World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) Kota Ibushi vs. Joey Janela Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) vs. BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch)



New Fear City Murdermania, Super Chief Art Gallery, Los Angeles, Calif. (10:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

No Ring No Rules Deathmatch: Dominik Denaro vs. Juicy Finau



Also scheduled to appear are Casanova Valentine and the New Fear City Dancers (Lowlita & Xochi Moon & Happy).

GCW Emo Fight, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (11:59 p.m.)

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jimmy Jacobs



Also scheduled are performances by Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Aaron, and Horse Head.

Also scheduled to appear is Brooke Havoc.

APRIL 1 EVENT SCHEDULE

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6: LA, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (11:00 a.m.)

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

THRUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy & Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason & Parrow & Billy Dixon) Ashton Starr & B3CCA & Rico Gonzalez & Aaron Rourke & Dillon McQueen vs. Da Shad & Abigail Warren & Anton Voorhees & Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe Sandra Moone vs. Steph De Lander Fred Rosser vs. Karam Jai Vidal vs. Honest Jon vs. Keita Murray vs. A.C. Mack Vipress vs. Max The Impaler



Also scheduled to appear are Effy, Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Pollo del Mar, Jay Vidal, Sandra Moone, and Honest John.

GCW Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha 2, Ukrainian Cultural Center, Los Angeles, Calif. (10:00 p.m.)

You can watch this event with a subscription to Fite+

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Familia de Tijuana (Damian 666 & Bestia 666) Black Taurus & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) vs. Komander & Arez & Aramis



Also scheduled to appear is Melissa Santos.

Circle 6: Barroom Blitz, Knucklehead Hollywood, Hollywood, Calif. (11:00 p.m.)

Kevin Gill will be doing commentary for this show.

Watch free on the Circle 6 YouTube channel

Zachary Wentz vs. A.J. Gray Vinnie Massaro vs. Rob S–t Casanova Valentine vs. Matthew Justice



