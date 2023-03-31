News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #219 (3-22-93) of the PWTorch including Vince McMahon receiving Michael Landon Award, Vader recaptures WCW Title, Torch Talk with Madusa Part 2, more (123 min.)

March 31, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #219 of the PWTorch including Vince McMahon receiving the Michael Landon Award for Headlock on Hunger, more from Madusa’s Torch Talk, Undertaker and Giant Gonzalez practice their WrestleMania match, a rare Hulk Hogan interview, ratings new, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

