GCW FOR THE CULTURE 4 SHOW REPORT

MARCH 30, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

STREAMED LIVE ON FITE TV PLUS

Announcers: Darien Bengston and D-Lo Brown

(1) ASHTON STARR vs. DARIUS CARTER vs. JU DIZZ vs. TERRY YAKI vs. DEVON MONROE vs. FAYE JACKSON vs. KEITA MURRAY

Winner: Carter via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: This was a solid opener to get the action going. The entire match was centered around the heat Darius Carter secured and ended that way as well. Faye Jackson was great and the audience responded to her emphatically.)

(2) WILLIE MACK vs. BILLIE DIXON – Anything Goes Match

WINNER: Dixon via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: So, there were tables, some chairs, and some big bumps, but those made it feel like a stunt show rather than a true wrestling match, or fight. Mack was stronger performer and sold the backslide loss effectively.)

(3) TEAM THE WORLD vs. TEAM WEST COAST – Survivor Series Rules

WINNER: Team West Coast

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Too long and not enough heat for it to be as long as it was. The match had its moments, but didn’t click with the audience outside of a spot here and there.)

(4) 2 COLD SCORPIO vs. BRYAN KEITH

Winner: Keith via pinfall

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Match of the night. This was great all the way through. The match started slow, but hooked the audience. Keith took most of the match and was relentless on offense opposite Scorpio. Scorpio hit his spots crisply and brought the audience along and on his side throughout the match. Keith winning was a feel good moment even though the audience was mostly on the side of Scorpio. Because of how the audience reacted, moving forward with a handshake at the end was the right call to keep both guys strong.)

(5) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. MAN LIKE DEREISS vs. MYRON REED – Black Wrestlers Matter Championship

Winner: Reed to retain the Black Wrestlers Matter Championship

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match and really strong action throughout. Reed seemed like the obvious choice to win this thing and that certainty hurt their ability to build real drama in the match.)

(6) CALVIN TANKMAN vs. TRISH ADORA – Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship

Winner: Adora via submission

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Great stuff. The difference in size between Tankman and Adora really helped this match as Adora was sympathetic as the fighting champion for the entirety of the bout. They leaned into this big spots and surprised the audience with a Tankman tap out. The shock factor around that finish fit the match as Adora was simply able to withstand the offense of Tankman, but submit him to her will in the end as well.)

