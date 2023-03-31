John Cena opens up on what makes Roman Reigns great

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena says that it’s Roman Reigns’s ability to elevate others that makes him truly great.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Cena talked in detail about Reigns and his run as champion heading into WrestleMania 39. “Roman, you see very selectively,” Cena said. “Yet he’s been able to rise up six to seven people to be in another bracket of relevance. And that for me has never been done. Usually the top guy is the top guy. It’s that moment to take what you can from them, then move on. Just being in Roman’s orbit puts you in another bracket. He makes so many more people better, creating a better program and more people watching and talking. It’s not just a one-man show.”

Cena and Reigns wrestled in a one-on-one main event match at Summerslam in 2021. Reigns defeated Cena to retain his WWE Universal Championship. Cena is returning to the ring on Saturday for night one of WrestleMania 39. He’ll face Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship.

Roman Reigns puts his near 1,000 day championship run on the line Sunday night in a main event match against Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania. Other announced matches for WrestleMania include Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WrestleMania 39 stage revealed by WWE