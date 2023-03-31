SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says the promotion for Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor main event between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston for the ROH World Championship has been brilliant.

Khan took questions from the media on Thursday ahead of the event and Brian Zilem from PWTorch.com inquired about the promotion of the match and what went into it’s development. “The person I give the most credit to for the (video) package (hyping the main event) existing is Eddie Kingston,” Khan said. “I was actually at Eddie Kingston’s house and he suggested to make it and it was a great idea. He’s a brilliant mind for wrestling. He showed me the old package. I knew they had the history and he said we could do this for the match. And I thought it was brilliant. And it’s just a good example of the great insights of Eddie Kingston. And I’m very excited for the match. I thought the package did a great job telling their story and very excited to see how this plays out at Supercard tomorrow night on Pay-Per-View.”

ROH Supercard of Honor airs live on Friday night on the Bleacher Report app. Other announced matches for the show include a Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia, Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH Television Championship, and more.

