News Ticker

WWE Smackdown 3/31 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

March 31, 2023

Smackdown 3/31 Full Match Card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The final WWE television show before WrestleMania 39 features the final confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

When: Friday March 31, 2023

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 3/31 Match Card

  • Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confront one another ahead of WrestleMania
  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
  • Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Imperium
  • Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler – Fatal Four-Way Match

CATCH-UP: PPV PRIMER – WRESTLEMANIA 39 NIGHT ONE: Preview and predictions for Usos vs. Owens/Zayn, Theory vs. Cena, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*