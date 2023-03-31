WWE Smackdown 3/31 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The final WWE television show before WrestleMania 39 features the final confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.
When: Friday March 31, 2023
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Smackdown 3/31 Match Card
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confront one another ahead of WrestleMania
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Imperium
- Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler – Fatal Four-Way Match
