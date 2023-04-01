4/1 WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 – NIGHT 1: Keller’s report on Cena vs. Austin Theory, Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Usos vs. Sami & KO, Charlotte vs. Ripley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 – NIGHT 1 REPORT

APRIL 1, 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT SOFI STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing the event with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

-Mike Rome introduced Becky G who sang “America the Beautiful” from center-ring.

-Kevin Hart hosted a video previewing the show including clips of the famous Hollywood movie scenes reenactments with wrestlers.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He touted what a big entertainment spectacular WrestleMania has become.

-Miz and Snoop Dogg introduced the show mid-ring. Miz touted the sold out SoFi Stadium. When he mentioned Charlotte Flair’s name, the wasn’t a huge pop and there were audible boos. Rhea Ripley got some cheers. The Usos were booed. Kevin Owens got cheered. Sami Zayngot mega-cheered. Miz said that’s just “a small taste of how awesome this show is going to be.” Snoop then said, “Let’s fire it up!”

(1) AUSTIN THEORY vs. JOHN CENA – U.S. Title match

Austin Theory made his entrance. Cole said this is the biggest match in the career of Theory. Corey Graves congratulated Cole for calling his 22nd WrestleMania, the most of anyone. They also went to the Spanish announce team on camera briefly. Theory stood on the second rope and took a deep breath. Cole said he’s wrestling a man he grew up idolizing and inspired him. Cole noted that Cena has granted over 600 “Make-a-Wish” wishes, more than any other celebrity. A video package aired on WWE’s work with Make-a-Wish over the decades including Steve Austin, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and many others visiting kids.

Cena made his ring entrance as over a dozen kids in the Make-a-Wish program waited on the stage for him. He interacted with them and then ran to the ring. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. When Theory took control and suplexed Cena, Graves said no one knows what’s going on in his head but seems to be basking in the moment. Cole said no one knows what’s in Theory’s head because he’s a loner and is wrapped up in himself. Cena reversed a suplex, but Theory took control again at 4:00. He landed a dropkick. Graves said Cena has had a great career, but the sun sets on every athletes career eventually. Cole and Graves said they didn’t expect Theory to control the match like this.

Cena side-stepped and swattered Theory out of mid-air on a dropkick attempt and then put Theory in a Crossface. Theory bit Cena’s hand to escape.