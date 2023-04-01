FREE PODCAST 4/1 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-3-2018) Final WM34 hype including Stephanie slamming Rousey through a table, live callers, on-site correspondent (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Matt Koon, a pro wrestling podcaster from many shows including Dutch Mantel, Madusa, Robbie E, and Jonny Fairplay, to discuss the final Raw before WrestleMania 34 including Stephanie slamming Ronda Rousey through a table, Undertaker not appearing after all, and everything else with live callers. Then they talk to an on-site correspondent from Atlanta and close out with the Mailbag segment.
