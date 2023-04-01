VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #752 (April 5, 2003): Full WrestleMania 19 coverage, Powell’s WrestleMania Hitlist, Part 2 of McNeill column on King of the Ring tradition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #752 cover-dated April 5, 2003: This issue features a cover story on WrestleMania 19. Inside is Keller’s WrestleMania 19 match report with star ratings plus the Torch staff Roundtable Reviews. Jason Powell presents the WrestleMania 19 Hitlist and Wade Keller writes about the puzzling but satisfying match finishes at WM19… Pat McNeill presents part two of his history of the King of the Ring… Keller’s TNA PPV report with staff roundtable reviews… Plus Torch Newswire, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, and the Top Five Stories of the Week…

