VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Cody tells Reigns it took him 8 years to get over in WWE, Sami & KO spar with Usos verbally, Andre Battle Royal, final WrestleMania hype (21 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Cody Rhodes telling Roman Reigns it took him 8 years to get over in WWE, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens spar with the Usos verbally and plant seeds of doubt in each others’ heads, the Andre Battle Royal, and much more final WrestleMania hype.

