4/2 WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 – NIGHT 2: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Cody, Belair vs. Asuka, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre, Balor vs. Edge, Lesnar vs. Omos

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 – NIGHT 2 REPORT

APRIL 2, 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT SOFI STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Mike Rome, Samantha Irvin

-Mike Rome introduced Jimmie Allen to sing “America the Beautiful.”

-Michael Cole touted yesterday’s event as evidence that WWE has become “the ultimate pop culture extravaganza, the greatest live event, and the showcase of the immortals” as the camera panned the impressive crowd in the impressive stadium.

-The Miz stood mid-ring with Snoop Dogg. They talked about big happenings the previous night.

(1) OMOS (w/MVP) vs. BROCK LESNAR

Omos came out first. Brock came out with a smile on his face. When Lesnar went to tackle Omos, Omos stuffed him and threw hiom to the mat. Lesnar collided with him and then set up a German suplex. Omos elbowed out of it and then bodyslammed Lesnar. (PWTorch contributor Frank Peteani in attendance and sent this note: “People are actually into this match so, good call on WWE’s part especially starting with it.“) Omos lifted Lesnar into a bear hug. Omos elbowed Lesnar in the back and they replayed it in slo-mo, showing Lesnar’s skin just shaking as the wind was knocked out of him. Omos lifted Lesnar into another bear hug. Graves called it a brilliant strategy. Graves said we could be watching the demise of Lesnar.

Lesnar tried to fight back, but again Omos countered with a chokeslam for a two count. Omos threw Lesnar into the corner. Lesnar came back and executed a German suplex. Fans popped. Graves said, “Uh oh!” Lesnar delivered another, but clutched his back in pain. Omos stood. Lesnar delivered a third German suplex. Lesnar stood and let out a big roar. Lesnar lifted Omos for an F5, but his back and legs gave out. Lesnar yelled in pain. Omos went for his headvice slam, but Lesnar slipped free and delivered an F5 for the win.

WINNER: Lesnar in 5:00. (3/4*)

(Keller’s Analysis: They pulled this off pretty well. Lesnar’s selling for Omos in the match made his win feel more substantial. In the end, Omos didn’t lose much because he was able to toss Lesnar around and it’s not like Omos started as a future centerpiece act, but Lesnar also didn’t lose anything because he pulled off an impressive F5. It was a special attraction novelty match of a different kind than, say, Johnny Knoxville, but it was a match that felt different than usual and added to the WrestleMania aura for a certain slice of the fanbase. For the rest, little or no harm done, because it’s not like Lesnar had a great opponent ready to go otherwise.) [c]

(2) RONDA ROUSEY & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUES vs. SHOTZI & NATALYA vs. SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN – WrestleMania Showcast women’s four-way tag

As Rousey and Baszler made their way to the ring, Cole said Wade Barrett said earlier on the Kickoff Show, you don’t need to qualify for these events but rather you just become a part of WrestleMania. Graves said that has made Rousey and Baszler arguably the most targeted team in this match. Cole noted Lesnar is the no. 1 trend on Twitter worldwide. Graves told Cole that Green told him earlier that Cole better only say flattering things about her or else she’ll tell management. When Shotzi tagged in, Cole said it was her first WrestleMania action. Several women lined up and challenged Rousey to get in the ring, but Rousey held her ground at ringside. Shotzi dove through the ropes and tackled some wrestlers at ringside. Green leaped off the top rope onto a crowd at ringside.

Morgan and Raquel squared off. Raquel threw Morgan over the top rope onto everyone else at ringside. Back in the ring, Sonya attacked Raquel to stop her attack on Green. Green landed a running boot to knock Raquel to the floor. A minute later, Natalya applied a sharpshooter on both Raquel and Green. Morgan broke it up with a top rope knee. Morgan hit Shotzi with a Code Breaker and an Oblivion. Rousey tagged herself in and eyed Shotzi on the mat. Lots of boos. Rousey then set up a her armbar, laughed, and then locked it on Shotzi for the immediate tapout win.

WINNERS: Rousey & Baszler in 8:00. (*1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Rousey had some sort of a brace or wrap on her injured arm, which explains why she did almost nothing in the match and wasn’t in a bigger showcase match as was originally planned. The match was what you’d expect here, with a lot of dives and chaos with so many involved.) [c]



-A video package recapped the Bobby Lashey victory on Smackdown in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. He came onto the stage to show off his trophy.

-Xavier Woods played the new WWE video game with Tegan Nox, Hit Row, Tyler Breeze, Nikki Cross, and Madcap Moss. They simulated the IC Title match and showed clips.

-A video package aired previewing the next match.

(3) GUNTHER vs. DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS – Intercontinental Title match

Titus O’Neal joined in on commentary for this match. As Gunther walked to the ring, Cole explained the ridiculously stupid rules in Triple Threat matches in WWE where a champion can lose without being involved in the finish, and there are no DQs and no countouts. (Hopefully the new WWE owners will change these rules!!) Gunther invited Sheamus and McIntyre to attack each other, but Drew dropkicked him instead. McIntyre and Sheamus then did happily go after each other with Gunther at ringside.

Gunther entered the ring, threw some chops, and then yanked McIntyre into the ringpost. Gunther turned back to Sheamus and threw more chops. Sheamus punched back. Gunther locked Sheamus in a Boston Crab. McIntyre broke it up. Gunther and McIntyre exchanged heavy chops to the chest. After all three chopped each other a dozen or more more times, Cole laughed and then apologized for laughing but said it was just incredible. Sheamus pounded away at McIntyre’s chest when he had him bent over the top rope. Fans counted along to 28 before McIntyre just fell to the apron. Fans stood and applauded Sheamus.

McIntyre rejoined the action and overhead tossed Sheamus into Gunther. Gunther came back with a powerbomb McIntyre for a two count. Sheamus took contor with a White Noise off the ropes on Gunther and then delivered the Celtic Cross for a near fall. The crowd popped. Sheamus applied a clover leaf next, but Gunther grabbing the rope didn’t force a break. McIntyre came up behind Sheamus and applied a chinlock. Sheamus elbowed out of it and then rallied against both Gunther and McIntyre.

Sheamus played to the crowd as Gunther extended his arms to sell the idea he was knocked out. Sheamus waited for Gunther to stand, then delivered a running boot. McIntyre yanked Sheamus off of Gunther before the ref hit three. Graves said Sheamus must be feeling a bit of betrayal. Sheamus turned to McIntyre. McIntyre knocked him to the floor and then landed a running flip dive onto Sheamus at ringside. The fans went bonkers. Titus went even more bonkers. McIntyre set up a Brogue Kick, but Sheamus caught McIntyre with a Brogue Kick first to score a near fall. Cole said, “Fight all night!” Both Sheamus and McIntyre were down and slow to get up. Gunther was still out at ringside.

McIntyre and Sheamus exchanged blows mid-ring. Graves said they were tapping into the reserves at this point. Sheamus caught McIntyre with a boot, then crawled over and covered him. Gunther broke up the cover with a splash. Gunther powerbombed Sheamus onto McIntyre’s back. Gunther then powerbombed McIntyre for the three count to retain. Cole said that was the most incredible fight he’s ever witnessed, stressing the word “fight.”

WINNER: Gunther in 17:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that was fun to watch. Credit to WWE for not using the three-way match format to sneak the title off of Gunther without having involved in the finish. I’m all for Gunther holding onto the IC Title longer. It’s noteworthy McIntyre took the fall instead of Sheamus. It seems McIntyre isn’t a high priority for WWE right now, but it also could be a sign that he’ll be turned heel later in which case it won’t matter much he lost here as much as it’ll be remembered as a brutally stiff fight and his loss might’ve triggered a chance in attitude from him. Gunther’s celebration afterward made the title seem so important.) [c]

-A video package aired on the next match.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ASUKA – Raw Title match

As Asuka came out, Cole talked about her goal being to end Belair’s one-year reign. Asuka wore a cool mask and danced past four others in Asuka-like outfits on the stage. Cole wondered if she has played enough psychological games to get an advantage over Belair in this match. For Belair’s entrance, there were a lot of kids dancing o9n the stage including a little girl twirling her braid. Belair joined her and danced with her. Formal ring introductions took place. These two have a hard act to follow after last night’s Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley match.

Belair landed two dropkicks at the start.