FREE PODCAST 4/2 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (10 Yrs Ago) Scott Hall & Sean Waltman mega-interview talking Razor gimmick, Vince-Bischoff comparison, Savage, Austin, 1-2-3 Kid upset, more (157 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years (3-22-2013) to part one of Wade Keller’s interview with Scott Hall. The interview lasted four-and-a-half hours live. An hour in, Sean Waltman joined the conversation and was around for more than three-and-a-half hours. During this Livecast portion of the program, Hall takes live phone calls and email questions including an explanation for the fund raising for his surgeries, his thoughts on today’s WWE, comparing Eric Bischoff to Vince McMahon, thoughts on the 2013 scene, memories of wrestling Steve Austin at WrestleMania, what could he contribute to wrestling in the future, remembering the 1-2-3 Kid upset of Razor Ramon on Raw, thoughts on Ric Flair’s claim that Randy Savage didn’t like Scott Hall, and more.

