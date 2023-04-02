REPORT: WWE close to deal with UFC parent company Endeavor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is close to finding a new owner.

A new report from CNBC indicates that the merger of WWE and UFC into a single publicly traded company under Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor is imminent. According to the report a deal could be reached as soon as Monday.

The report states that Endeavor is slated to own 51% and WWE shareholders would get 49%, according to CNBC’s sources. Additionally, the Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion and UFC at $12 billion.

CNBC reports that Emanuel is expected to act as chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company and Vince McMahon is expected to be the executive chairman and WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling business. Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will also work in the same role at the new company. Dana White is also expected to continue remain as president of UFC under the new company.