VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & LeClair: Usos vs. Sami & KO, Charlotte vs. Ripley, Cena vs. Theory, Logan vs. Seth (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the event start to finish including John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, among others. Did Cena look like he didn’t care at all? Did Theory gain anything at all? Is Dominik a future world champion as Cole suggested? Should Dominic face Ripley on a future PLE once they break up? Did the announcers push the quality of Charlotte-Ripley too hard?

