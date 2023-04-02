News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Multiple debuts, major WWE Next-In-Line athlete achievements, Promise Braxton prospect watch, WrestleMania tryout participants, more (53 min.)

April 2, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers March 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:

  • James Kimball release
  • JJ Barron’s new wrestling name
  • NFL Combine
  • Major achievements for Next-In-Line athletes Cohlton Schultz, Mason Parris, Peyton Prussin, and Haley & Hanna Cavinder
  • NXT wrestlers in WWE 2k23
  • Sarray’s departure
  • Cinnamoji actor IDs for WrestleMania Cinnamon Toast Crunch ad
  • Promise Braxton prospect watch
  • Participants confirmed for the 2023 WrestleMania tryout
  • Coconut Loop house shows incl. debuts for Sarah Baer, Monika Klisara, Dragon Lee, Leah Mitchell, and more
  • Level Up stats & progress reports on Luca Crusifino, Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, Eddy Thorpe, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Quincy Elliott, Dani Palmer, Kale Dixon, Lola Vice, and more

*