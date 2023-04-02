VIP AUDIO 4/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Multiple debuts, major WWE Next-In-Line athlete achievements, Promise Braxton prospect watch, WrestleMania tryout participants, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers March 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:

James Kimball release

JJ Barron’s new wrestling name

NFL Combine

Major achievements for Next-In-Line athletes Cohlton Schultz, Mason Parris, Peyton Prussin, and Haley & Hanna Cavinder

NXT wrestlers in WWE 2k23

Sarray’s departure

Cinnamoji actor IDs for WrestleMania Cinnamon Toast Crunch ad

Promise Braxton prospect watch

Participants confirmed for the 2023 WrestleMania tryout

Coconut Loop house shows incl. debuts for Sarah Baer, Monika Klisara, Dragon Lee, Leah Mitchell, and more

Level Up stats & progress reports on Luca Crusifino, Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, Eddy Thorpe, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Quincy Elliott, Dani Palmer, Kale Dixon, Lola Vice, and more

