VIP AUDIO 4/2 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Multiple debuts, major WWE Next-In-Line athlete achievements, Promise Braxton prospect watch, WrestleMania tryout participants, more (53 min.)

In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers March 2023 in WWE Developmental news and analysis including but not limited to:
- James Kimball release
- JJ Barron’s new wrestling name
- NFL Combine
- Major achievements for Next-In-Line athletes Cohlton Schultz, Mason Parris, Peyton Prussin, and Haley & Hanna Cavinder
- NXT wrestlers in WWE 2k23
- Sarray’s departure
- Cinnamoji actor IDs for WrestleMania Cinnamon Toast Crunch ad
- Promise Braxton prospect watch
- Participants confirmed for the 2023 WrestleMania tryout
- Coconut Loop house shows incl. debuts for Sarah Baer, Monika Klisara, Dragon Lee, Leah Mitchell, and more
- Level Up stats & progress reports on Luca Crusifino, Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, Eddy Thorpe, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Quincy Elliott, Dani Palmer, Kale Dixon, Lola Vice, and more
