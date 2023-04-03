4/3 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on the fallout from WrestleMania 39 including Cody’s loss, Bad Bunny chokeslammed through table

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (AT THE MAIN DOWNTOWN ARENA ON FIGUEROA ST.)

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp aired.

-A video package on WrestleMania 39 aired which did not include Shane McMahon but did include KSI dressed as an energy drink, Snoop Dogg punching out The Miz, and Pat McAfee flying through the air. It closed with a more extended recap of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes main event including Cody and fans reacting to Reigns’s win.

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

-Triple H’s entrance theme played and he walked out in a suit and tie with his arms extended. He was introduced as “WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H.” He talked up how WrestleMania lived up to expectations. He thanked the wrestlers and the people behind the scenes who make this possible. “Even Stu,” he said, pointing at a cameraman. Fans chanted “Stu! Stu!” He touted the WrestleMania set, saying the first time he saw it it took his breath away. He said the most important people are the fans who make it possible for them to do what they love to do.

He said the day after they’re dominating the news and social media with WrestleMania happenings, they then made an announcement that is all anybody wants to talk about. He didn’t specify, but he said, “I am here to assure you we ain’t going nowhere. The same WWE that you love, the same WWE that put 161,000 people to the rafters at SoFi Stadium is going nowhere. The same WWE that you love, the Superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here week in and week out… Because we are the WWE!” He closed with “Then, Now, Together Forever.”

(Keller’s Analysis: So the message was to make sure fans, who are nervous about the WWE or even nervous about Vince McMahon being part of the new corporate structure of the new WWE-UFC company, could see Triple H front and center as the person celebrating the success of WrestleMania with the fans and acknowledging the sale without specifically saying that’s what he was talking about. He is seen as credible with fans so he’s a good person to assure them WWE won’t change as a result. There also could be a lot of people who work for WWE who are now concerned about their futures, so this was giving them perhaps a morale boost by praising them for their role in the big weekend. It also very well could have been mainly a genuine celebration of what a successful weekend WrestleMania was.)

Triple H pivoted to asking the fans to help him acknowledge one more person. “Nine-hundred and forty-six days,” he said. “Please rise and help me welcome the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.” Roman’s music played and he walked out with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, but not the Usos. Graves said it’s time to start adding Reigns to the conversation about the greatest of all-time. They entered the ring and the music stopped. Fans booed. Some “You suck!” chants rang out. Reigns milked the moment for a while. He asked to be acknowledged. Cody Rhodes’s music interrupted.

Cody walked out in a suit with a vest and tie. He was still holding his ribs. He managed a smile as his pyro blasted. Graves said Cody took Reigns to the limit, but ultimately couldn’t finish the story. Patrick said all heroes get knocked down. Graves said it’s daring for him to enter the ring. “I know what I want to talk about,” Cody said as he stared at Reigns, Heyman, and Solo 23 minutes into the show.

Cody said today is turning out a lot differently for him than he anticipated. He said he thought he’d be standing there as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. “Oh, I can see I don’t have them,” he said. “I felt it.” Reigns and Heyman smiled and laughed. Cody said Reigns was the better competitor at WrestleMania 39. Fans booed. He shook his head like it pained him to say it. He said he knows they always have to do this with the world watching, that’s part of the job, but he knows that Roman knows he won a lot of matches where he narrowly beat people and skated by, but he was the victor. “Last night, I had you,” Cody said as fans cheered. Reigns shrugged like it didn’t matter or it wasn’t true.” He said what he wants to talk about boils down to one word. Fans began chanting: “Rematch!” Cody then confirmed it. “Rematch,” he said.

Heyman and Reigns looked at each other. Heyman begged Reigns to get to be the one to respond. “I was thinking, on behalf of the Tribal Chief, when exactly would you like this hypothetical rematch?” Cody said, “Tonight.” Fans popped. Reigns snarled a bit as Heyman had some private words with him. Fans booed as Heyman said, “No rematch. Not tonight. Not in Puerto Rico. Not at Summerslam. Not at Survivor Series. Not at the Royal Rumble. Not at Madison Square Garden. Not in San Francisco, where life does exist in California. No, no, no, no!” Fans began a “bullshit” chant. Heyman said, “That’s what you call calling the shots because you live on the Island of Relevancy.”

Cody asked, “You think I’m in a normal mood tonight, Mr. Heyman? You think I’m in the normal mood for your games, your chicanery. After everything I’ve been through in my entire career to get to last night and for last night to happen to me?” He said he wants cut to it and read between the lines. He said if they don’t want to give them what the fans want, a rematch right here and right now, then why not do a tag match since he had to fight both Roman and Sikoa basically last night. Heyman asked for a moment. He said something to Reigns to the side. Reigns nodded. Heyman turned back and announced that he was authorized to inform him that his challenge is accepted. Fans cheered for the consolation prize. He said there were two parameters. He said if someone is so stupid as to team with him, it has to be someone who wrestled this past weekend at WrestleMania. He said he will realize how alone he is, because anyone who walks down the aisle and agrees to team with him against Reigns and Solo will never get another title match against Reigns as long as Reigns is champion. Heyman then said, “So who’ya want to talk about now, Cody?” Heyman let out a self-satisfied laugh. Brock Lesnar’s music then played.

Lesnar walked out with a smile on his face. Graves asked if he’s there to be Cody’s partner. Graves said Lesnar already lost the right to fight Reigns at Summerslam last year, so he loses nothing by stepping out for this match. Lesnar entered the ring and shook hands with Cody. They hugged and then stared down at Reigns, Heyman, and Solo as they walked to the back. Cody raised Lesnar’s arm and encouraged fans to cheer his partner.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody had a great presence and great fire there. He handled the situation really well, and I’m really glad that Codyu was allowed to point out that he had Reigns beat and that he essentially lost to both Reigns and Solo. It also makes sense for him to request a rematch. It does bring up the question of who decides who gets rematches and why Cody wouldn’t deserve one given how he lost. The Lesnar partnership is interesting and a good hook to keep fans tuned in.)

-They cut to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves excitedly touted the “WrestleMania-caliber” tag team match. He told viewers not to go anywhere because this will be a night for the ages. Lesnar raised Cody’s arm on the stage.

-A collage aired of WrestleMania 39 moments.

(1) OMOS (w/MVP) vs. ELIAS

As Omos walked out, he said even in defeat, Omos mandhandled and dominated Lesnar in a way they hadn’t seen before. Patrick told everyone to imagine Omos’s future with MVP by his side. Graves said Lesnar might be less effective later considering the beating Omos gave him. Elias then walked out without much fanfare. Graves said it was his decision to have MVP wrestle so soon after the Lesnar match to show how dominant he can be. Omos knocked Elias hard to the mat at the start and then bodyslammed him. Graves said Omos got overconfident against Lesnar. Omos dropped Elias over the top turnbuckle and then head-vice slammed him for the win.

WINNER: Omos in under 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: WWE is trying to eat their cake and have it to here. Lesnar gets credit for beating Omos, but Omos gets credit for dominating Lesnar. This shows Omos wasn’t fed to Lesnar because they were done with him as a pushed attraction.)

-The Usos pounded on the door of Roman Reigns’s locker room. Heyman walked out and smiled and said, “If it’s not the greatest tag team of all time.” Jimmy said they were there to see Roman. Heyman said Reigns just stepped outside to have a chat with Solo about the tag match. He asked if they saw what happened with Cody earlier. Heyman said Roman wanted to know their contributions this weekend were greatly appreciated. He said the jet is ready to leave L.A. after Reigns and Solo wipe the floor with Cody and Brock. He said “Brock Lesnar” like he was smelling vomit as he said it. He told them to get a head start as there is fresh seafood waiting. Jey didn’t seem to love it, but didn’t protest. Jimmy said, “Yeet.” They walked away. The camera waited as Heyman re-entered Reigns’s locker room. The mic picked up Heyman saying, “I took care of it, my Tribal Chief.” Fans oooh’d.

-Graves said it’s clear Reigns doesn’t want their help tonight and it might not be a stretch to say this is Reigns’s reaction to the Usos losing at WrestleMania.

-A video package aired on the Hall of Fame from last Friday night.

-They showed various headlines from major corporate brand websites covering WrestleMania.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Bad Bunny at ringside. She said he is host of “WrestleMania Backlash.” She asked how happy he is to bringing WWE back to Puerto Rico. He said it’s great WWE is returning to Puerto Rico. He said he’s just there to enjoy Raw and is grateful for everything. “See you in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Rey made his entrance and interacted briefly with Bad Bunny at ringside. Rey entered the ring with a mic hand. Fans chanted, “619!” Rey said, “What an emotional week.” He said he was just inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He thanked the fans. He said he wanted to thank the “WWE Universe” because they have welcomed him with open arms. He pointed at Bad Bunny and thanked him specifically. Austin Theory’s music interrupted. As Theory walked out, fans booed. Graves said he defeated John Cena. Theory asked Rey to hear him out because they were the only two who did exactly what they said they were going to do at WrestleMania. “You beat the product of your own bad parenting, and I beat a Legend,” he said. “I beat the greatest of all-time, John Cena.” He said Rey was too busy trying to correct the past. Fans taunted Theory with a chant of “You tapped out!” Theory said, “Nah, you all tapped out because you didn’t believe in me. I’m the damn champ.”

Theory entered the ring and said the fans chanting at him is what Cena warned him would happen. He said he’s still on top and he can’t be touched. He said he doesn’t suck because he beat Cena. Fans chanted “Cena! Cena!” He said he isn’t there, he’s a part-timer. He said the fans should be chanting Rey’s name, too. Fans began chanting “Rey!” He said he’s going to add Rey’s ass to the collection. Rey said the only thing he’ll be collecting are his teeth after a 619. “Oh please make this match official,” said Patrick. A ref entered the ring and called for the bell.

(2) REY MYSTERIO vs. AUSTIN THEORY

The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split screen break at the start of the match. [c/ss]

Theory got the better of Rey as they brawled at ringside during the break. Back to full screen, Theory had Rey grounded in a headlock. They fought back and forth for a few minutes.

[HOUR TWO]

At 8:00, when Rey set up a 619, Theory turned around and clotheslined him. Theory charged at Rey, but Rey head scissored him into position again for a 619. Dominik showed up and distracted Rey. Theory then caught Rey’s subsequent 619 attempt and gave him the A-Town Down for the win.

WINNER: Theory in 9:00.

-Dominik entered the ring with Damien Priest. Dominik pounded away at Rey. Dominik then approached Bad Bunny at ringside. They exchanged some words face to face. Dom turned away, then tried to surprise Bunny with a cheap shot. Bunny blocked it and punched Dominik. Priest, established as a pal of Bunny last year, yanked Bunny over the barricade. He yelled down at him and said he doesn’t need to get involved. Bunny stood and shoved Priest. Dominik spun Bunny around. Bunny punched him. Dom went down. Priest then forearmed Bunny across the side of his head. Bunny went down. Patrick said, “This is the hottest artist on Planet Earth.” Priest then cleared the announce desk. Graves told him not to do it and said it’d cost him a lot of money. Priest then chokeslammed Bunny onto the table. The ref immediately checked on Bunny. Dominik returned to the ring and stomped away on Rey some more before leaving with Priest. Rey went down to check on Bunny. Priest said he shouldn’t have gotten involved. Graves called for help from medical. He apologized on behalf of all WWE to all of Bad Bunny’s fans.

-A video package aired on the Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Patrick hyped that Sami & Owens would be out next.

-A commercial for Smackdown hyped that Roman’s title reign continues while another ended. [c]

-A clip aired of Priest attacking Bunny.

-Adam Pearce chewed out Priest, saying Bad Bunny was there to support them. Priest said he took a swing at Dom. He said if he didn’t like Bad Bunny, he’d really have a reason to be angry.

(Keller’s Analysis: Priest didn’t have a big WrestleMania match, but he’s got a big Backlash match it appears.)

-Owens and Sami came out. Owens came out first and his music played briefly. Then Sami’s music played and he came out, holding his tag belts and smiling wide.