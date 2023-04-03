4/3 WWE RAW REPORT: Pamares’s “alt-perspective” report on the Raw after WrestleMania including Triple H in opening segment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 3, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (AT THE MAIN DOWNTOWN ARENA ON FIGUEROA ST.)

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package showing highlights from both nights of WrestleMania.

– Triple H made his way to the ring to welcome the live audience. Triple H put over the amount of fans in attendance and how it was an event 40 years in the making. He said that wanted to thank every superstar on the back that put their body on the line. Triple H thanked the staff and crew for making WrestleMania and this show possible. Triple H put over how spectacular the WrestleMania set was and how they couldn’t have done it without the WWE Universe. He said that he is here to assure us that they aren’t going anywhere. Triple H finished by saying that he would acknowledge one more person before introducing Roman Reigns.

– Roman Reigns made his way to the ring, alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Roman grabbed a mic and asked Hollywood to acknowledge, only for Cody Rhodes to immediately interrupt. Cody opened by saying that he knows what he wants to talk about. Cody acknowledged that Roman was the better competitor, but last night he had Roman. He said he wanted a rematch, with Heyman asking when he would like to have a hypothetical rematch. Cody said that he wanted it tonight, but Heyman said Cody wouldn’t get a rematch anywhere.

– Cody dared Roman and Sikoa to fight him in a tag match tonight. Heyman discussed it with Roman before announcing that the challenge was accepted. Heyman said that Cody’s partner must be someone that wrestled at WrestleMania this weekend and that if he lost, he would never get a rematch while Roman was champion. Brock Lesnar showed up and shook Cody’s hand, confirming he would be his partner tonight. Lesnar and Cody walked away together while Roman and Sikoa looked threatened by their opponents.

(1) OMOS (w/MVP) vs. ELIAS

To start, Omos laid Elias out with a clothesline, followed by a couple of body slams and a splash in the corner. Omos dropped Elias on the top turnbuckle, setting him up for a big boot. Omos planted Elias with the Tree Slam for the win.

WINNER: Omos in 1:30

– At backstage, the Usos knocked on Roman’s locker room door. Paul Heyman greeted them, but told them that Roman was busy strategizing with Solo SIkoa. Heyman told the Usos to take a break and go eat something.

– A lengthy recap of the Hall of Fame show aired.

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Bad Bunny in the crowd to talk about his hosting role in Puerto Rico. Bunny said he was happy to host Backlash, but tonight he was here as a fan.

– Rey Mysterio made his way to the ring, hugged Bunny and grabbed a mic. Rey thanked the WWE Universe for welcoming him with open arms. He started thanking Bunny, only for Austin Theory to interrupt. Theory said that Rey beat the product of his bad parenting while he beat a legend. Theory gloated about defeating John Cena and said he would add Rey Mysterio to his collection. Rey said he would make Theory collect his teeth, as a referee arrived to make the match official.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) AUSTIN THEORY vs. REY MYSTERIO

Theory took control early on with a shoulder tackle, as WWE RAW went to its first ad break.

Back from break, Theory drove Rey into the ring post before sitting him on the top turnbuckle. Rey knocked Theory down and crushed him with a high crossbody for a two count. Rey managed to hit Theory with a Tornado DDT, but Theory stopped a top turnbuckle move. Theory got knocked off the corner and received a diving seated senton and a springboard crossbody.

Rey pummeled Theory with a series of right hands, but he quickly responded with a Rack Bomb for a two count. Rey sent Theory into the ropes, but immediately received lariat before he could hit 619. Theory went for a rolling dropkick, but he countered it with a hurracarrana into the ropes. Rey tried to go for 619, but had to knock Dominik off the apron first. Theory caught the 619 and hit A-Town Down for the win

WINNER: Austin Theory in 6:00

– After the match, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest assaulted Rey Mysterio. Dominik tried to confront Bad Bunny, but he immediately punched him. Priest tossed Bunny over the barricade and clobbered him with an elbow strike. Priest put Bunny through the announce table, as Dominik continued on beating Rey down.

– A recap of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeating the Usos at WrestleMania aired.

– It was confirmed that we would hear from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens up next.

– A recap of Judgment Day’s assault on Bad Bunny aired.

– At backstage, Adam Pearce reprimanded Damian Priest for attacking Bunny, only for him to point out his interference at WrestleMania.

– Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made their way to the ring to thunderous cheers from the crowd. Sami talked about how crazy things have been across the past two WrestleManias. He thanked the fans for making this moment possible before Owens said he would like to celebrate with a fight. Owens called out anyone on the back to face them in the ring. The Street Profits showed up, putting over how Sami and Owens deserve their moment. Dawkins reminded them that they are also coming off a victory at WrestleMania, officially challenging them.

