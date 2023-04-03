FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey discuss news of WWE and UFC being sister companies, review WrestleMania, preview UFC 287, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey spend over an hour discussing the major news of WWE and the UFC being sister companies. They discuss the pros and cons of the deal, and they attempt to decipher what the news means for exclusive fans of both entities. They also discuss WrestleMania, including a prolonged discussion of the main event. They close the show by giving a quick preview of UFC 287.

