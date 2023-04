SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fireside Chat brings you a very special LIVE episode talking WWE being sold to Endeavor and forming a new company with the UFC, all the WrestleMania fallout, WWE Raw preview, and much more. Enjoy!

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: WWE sold to Endeavor, Vince McMahon speaks about transaction