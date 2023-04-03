VIP AUDIO 4/2 – WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Machado: WWE pending sale reaction, Reigns vs. Cody, Edge vs. Balor, Shane’s return, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Night 2, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado to discuss the event start to finish including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes first for around 40 minutes including the pros and cons of the outcome, what’s next for both, and the quality of the match. Then they talk about the reports that WWE is on the verge of announcing it has been sold to Endeavor, the owner of UFC. Todd provides a ton of insight since he has covered both WWE and UFC for years and is familiar with how Endeavor changed UFC after purchasing it. From there, they run down the rest of the show in order including Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, the Four-Team Women’s Showcase, Gunther vs. Drew McIntryre vs. Sheamus for the IC Title, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Title, the short-lived return of Shane McMahon, and Finn Balor vs. Edge in the Hell in a Cell match.

