VIP AUDIO 4/3 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 18 – Kota Ibushi (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the eighteenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. In 2023 we will continue celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Our subject for this episode is a man who made his return to wrestling this past week – “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi. It’s certainly quite an undertaking to talk about one of the most unique wrestlers and wrestling minds ever, so we recruited a guest who’s been covering Ibushi in great detail since his days in DDT. JamieOD chats with Alan about all of the pivotal matches and moments during Ibushi’s wild journey through the wrestling world. From the rise of DDT with Kota at the forefront, to being an in demand freelancer around the world, to his run as a top guy in New Japan – it’s all covered. That’s in addition to a look back at his matches in LA this past weekend and where things might go for Ibushi moving forward. 19 years of marching to the beat of his own drum and 19 years of leaving us speechless, Kota Ibushi has truly been one of a kind. Check it out.

