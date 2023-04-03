WrestleMania 39 is the highest grossing WWE event in history

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE broke records with The Showcase of the Immortals event inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend. The company announced on Monday that it was the highest grossing event in company history.

“WWE today announced that WrestleMania 39 became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” a statement indicated on WWE.com. “The two-night, sold-out event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33 percent, just one day after Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28 percent.

WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, breaking the previous record by 27 percent, with 161,892 in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights.

In addition, (the event) broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. Sponsorship revenue eclipsed $20 million, more than doubling the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 20 percent versus the record set in 2022.

(The event) became the most social WrestleMania of all-time, with over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over the two days, a 42 percent increase over last year.”

In the main event of night two, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

