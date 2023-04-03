WWE backstage news on WrestleMania main event booking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns was reportedly slated to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania for weeks.

Fightful is reporting that the plan was always for Reigns to walk out of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the champion. The report indicates that several people in the company were made aware of the outcome weeks ago and that Vince McMahon did not play a role in the decision.

Reigns and Cody Rhodes wrestled for over 30 minutes in the main event of WrestleMania night two. When it looked as if Rhodes was ready to win the match, Solo Sikoa interfered and connected with the Samoan Spike on Rhodes. Reigns then connected with a spear for the win. It was Reigns’s third straight successful title defense at WrestleMania. He’s now on a trajectory to potentially hold the championship for over 1,000 days.

Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship in the summer of 2020. Last year at WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the world titles. He has held both belts ever since. Cody Rhodes earned the opportunity to face Reigns at WrestleMania after winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble. It was his first WWE main event match.

