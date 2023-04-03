WWE sold to Endeavor, Vince McMahon speaks on transaction

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Yesterday’s report from CNBC that WWE was going to be sold to Endeavor to form a new company with UFC has been made official.

The company issued a press release on Monday confirming the news coming out of yesterday’s report from CNBC that Endeavor would acquire WWE and merge the company with UFC to create a new company. Endeavor will control 51% of the stock and WWE shareholders will control 49% of the new company.

The new company hasn’t been named yet. It will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, who returned to the company in January to help facilitate the sale, will be the executive chairman, Nick Khan will be president of WWE. Dana White will continue as UFC president.

The new company will be traded publicly as “TKO” on the New York Stock Exchange. The board will have 11 members. Six members will be appointed by Endeavor and five will be appointed by WWE.

The sale transaction has been approved by both WWE and Endeavors boards. It is expected to close in the second half of 2023. The sale still needs regulatory approval.

You can read the entire press release on WWE’s sale below:

ENDEAVOR ANNOUNCES UFC AND WWE TO FORM A $21+ BILLION GLOBAL LIVE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

04/03/2023

New, Publicly Listed Company to be 51% Owned by Endeavor and 49% by Existing WWE Shareholders Endeavor to Contribute UFC into Company at Enterprise Value of $12.1 Billion BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) (“WWE”) today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to form a new, publicly listed company consisting of two iconic, complementary, global sports and entertainment brands: UFC and WWE. Upon close, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% interest in the new company. Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution. The Board of Directors will consist of 11 members who will be appointed at a later date, six of whom will be appointed by Endeavor and five of whom by WWE. Together, UFC and WWE expect to deliver an estimated $50 million to $100 million in annualized run rate cost synergies by leveraging, among other things, Endeavor’s back office and robust infrastructure. Endeavor also expects significant growth across revenue areas including domestic and international media rights, ticket sales and yield optimization, event operations, sponsorship, licensing and premium hospitality. Endeavor’s success at UFC, including increasing commercial opportunities that have driven more than 2x Adjusted EBITDA growth since its acquisition in late 2016, demonstrates the significant value creation opportunity and upside potential of having UFC and WWE under one roof. Transaction Details and Approvals The transaction values UFC at an enterprise value of $12.1 billion and WWE at an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. The transaction represents a contribution price of WWE of approximately $106 per share (before any post-closing dividend). Additionally, UFC and WWE will each contribute cash to the new company so that it holds approximately $150 million. At closing, Endeavor intends to sweep all excess cash at UFC, and shareholders of the new company (other than Endeavor) are expected to receive a post-closing dividend. Under the terms of the transaction, existing WWE shareholders will roll all existing equity into the new entity that will be the parent company of UFC and WWE (“NewCo” until it is named at a later date) and intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TKO”. The listing of NewCo will expand the collective investor base to allow for broad market participation across Endeavor and NewCo. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Endeavor and by the Board of Directors of WWE. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023. This marks the successful conclusion of WWE’s strategic alternatives review process. WWE embarked on this process to take advantage of the company’s unique position in the entertainment ecosystem as well as the inflection point coming with its media rights renewals, both of which were widely recognized in the marketplace through this process.

