FREE PODCAST 4/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Was this Raw After Mania a big letdown? On-site report, live callers, emails react to Lesnar-Cody angle (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss whether this Raw After Mania was a letdown. Is it a mistake to advertise a big tag match and not deliver even if a big angle results? Did Cody react to his loss at WrestleMania effectively? Other topics include Bad Bunny, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and more. They talk early in the show with an on-site correspondent who attended the event and then discuss the show with callers and react to emails.
