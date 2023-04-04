FREE PODCAST 4/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Was this Raw After Mania a big letdown? On-site report, live callers, emails react to Lesnar-Cody angle (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss whether this Raw After Mania was a letdown. Is it a mistake to advertise a big tag match and not deliver even if a big angle results? Did Cody react to his loss at WrestleMania effectively? Other topics include Bad Bunny, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and more. They talk early in the show with an on-site correspondent who attended the event and then discuss the show with callers and react to emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO