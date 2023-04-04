Jay White WWE status update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White is reportedly not headed to WWE anytime soon.

PWI Elite is reporting that White does not appear to be headed to WWE and that there were no discussions throughout WrestleMania weekend regarding bringing in the former IWGP World Champion.

White reportedly left New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year and has not yet signed with another major promotion. White is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and Never Openweight Champion in New Japan.

