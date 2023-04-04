SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Morale in the WWE locker room among some talent has reportedly shifted negative with Vince McMahon seemingly back in control of some aspects of creative.

PWInsider is reporting that talent morale pivoted negative as they realized that creative operations were heading back to the way things were last summer. The report indicated that “the place felt nuked” due to McMahon being in charge again. The report also notes that some talents were less upset at the McMahon change due to feeling like that change was inevitable at some point anyway.

McMahon reportedly was very in control of this week’s episode of WWE Raw and made last minute changes to the show as well as changes during the show.

McMahon and Endeavor announced on Monday that WWE would merge with UFC to form a new entertainment company under the banner of Endeavor. McMahon will serve as the executive chairman of that new company.

