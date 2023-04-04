Vince McMahon reportedly very in control of Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon was reportedly very in control of this week’s post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was heavily involved in Raw and even orchestrated late rewrites as close to 15 minutes before the show went live. The report indicates that changes were made to the show while it was on the air and that those changes came from Vince McMahon. Paul Levesque began the show on headset, but McMahon took over as things progressed and was directly overseeing the broadcast by the end.

McMahon and Endeavor announced on Monday morning that WWE and the UFC would merge together under the Endeavor banner to create a $21 billion dollar sports and entertainment company. McMahon will serve as the executive chairman of that new company, which does not currently have a name.

McMahon retired from WWE last summer, but returned at the beginning of 2023 as the Executive Chairman of WWE. He reportedly returned to help facilitate the sale of his company. McMahon left the company amidst a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments that he allegedly made to employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

