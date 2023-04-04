WWE NXT 4/4 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT Stand and Deliver is in the rearview mirror and there is a new NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion that will kick off their eras this week.
When: Tuesday April 4, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 4/4 Match Card
- Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer
- Carmelo Hayes debuts as NXT Champion
- Indi Hartwell debuts as NXT Women’s Champion
