WWE NXT 4/4 Full Match Card

NXT Stand and Deliver is in the rearview mirror and there is a new NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion that will kick off their eras this week.

When: Tuesday April 4, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 4/4 Match Card

Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer

Carmelo Hayes debuts as NXT Champion

Indi Hartwell debuts as NXT Women’s Champion

