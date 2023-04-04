News Ticker

WWE NXT 4/4 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 4, 2023

Full WWE NXT 4/4 match card
NXT Stand and Deliver is in the rearview mirror and there is a new NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion that will kick off their eras this week.

When: Tuesday April 4, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 4/4 Match Card

  • Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer
  • Carmelo Hayes debuts as NXT Champion
  • Indi Hartwell debuts as NXT Women’s Champion

CATCH-UP: 4/1 NXT STAND & DELIVER PLE REPORT: Hazelwood’s report on Breakker vs. Hayes, multi-person and multi-team championship matches galore, more

