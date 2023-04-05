4/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on MJF Day in Long Island, Tony Khan announcement, Gunns defend against FTR, Juice vs. Starks, Hook vs. Ethan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 5, 2023

UNIONDALE, N.Y. AT UBS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

-Ricky Starks’s music kicked in and he made his ring entrance for his scheduled match against Juice Robinson. Starks was startled by the next sounds out of the p.a. system and he looked to the stage. Jay White walked out, which opened up Starks to be attacked by Juice from behind. Starks fought back, but Juice nailed him with a leg lariat and White slammed him with his Blade Runner. Schiavone noted the crowd pop for White and then framed this as major news in pro wrestling. Excalibur said White was the hottest free agent in pro wrestling and he just left Starks lying in the ring. Juice and Whitye hugged and gloated ahout their attack on the ramp. Starks was helped to his feet by the referees.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hot opening to the show. The crowd pop did make White feel like a big deal for those who didn’t know much about him. He’ll be a great addition to AEW’s roster. Starks was checking his nose or mouth and seemed especially groggy of shaken beyond normal selling, but maybe he was just good at selling.)

-They went to Excalibur, Schaivone, and Taz at the announce desk. Excalibur said this was explosive news on one of AEW’s biggest nights ever with a big Tony Khan announcement later plus the AEW Tag Titles vs. AEW Careers match between The Gunns and FTR.

-A video package recapped the return of Adam Cole to the ring last week on Dynamite.

-Schivaone interviewed Chris Jericho backstage. He asked why he came out after Cole beat Danny Garcia last week. Jericho said he’s got nothing against Cole and he’s happy he’s back after a major injury. He said when Britt Baker celebrated with him and streamers dropped, it just went on and on and on. He said during that time Garcia was made to look like a piece of trash as he was lying there in the ring after his loss. Keith Lee interrupted and said he overheard Jericho rambling. He said Jericho has been the poster boy for disrespect. He said he won’t harp on the things Jericho has done. He said he’s gone to war with Adam Cole and while he might not be fond of him, he respects him. He walked up to Jericho and said maybe next week in Milwaukee, he could teach him a thing or two about respect. Jericho froze as Lee walked away and looked intimidated. Jericho then turned and left. Excalibur said he hasn’t seen Jericho back down like that “maybe ever.”

-The House of Black made their ring entrance. Excalibur said the House of Black attacked Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor seemingly as a way to draw out Orange Cassidy. [c]

(2) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA & CHUCK TAYLOR

Cassidy, Taylor, and Beretta were driven to the entrance area backstage by Beretta’s mom Sue in a white mini-van. Then they made their way to the ring to Cassidy’s theme song. The bell rang to start the match 14 minutes into the hour. After a few minutes of back and forth action in the ring, they fought to ringside. Black and Matthews slammed Cassidy against the ring apron. Then Black and Matthews launched Beretta into King who elbowed him out of mid-air. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Cassidy ducked a charging King, who flew through the ropes and knocked Black and Matthews down. Beretta and Taylor launched Cassidy over the top rope onto the House of Black. Beretta and Taylor hugged as the camera zoomed in and out. Matthews countered an Orange Punch attempt with a running high knee. Taylor kicked Matthews. King gave Taylor a Bossman slam. Beretta gave him a knee strike. Black gave Beretta a brainbuster suplex. Cassidy recovered and squared off with Black, ducking a spin wheel kick. Fans applauded. Cassidy did some slo-mo kicks. Black kicked Cassidy in the head. Cassidy came back with a Stun Gun Millionaire. Both tagged out to Beretta and Black. They cut to Anna Jay watching backstage and shaking her head. Schiavone said she had some words for Hart on Rampage.

Black and Beretta battled mid-ring. Beretta landed a piledriver on Black, and then Matthews. He set up King for one, too, but King blocked it. Beretta eventually did hit a piledriver for a near fall broken up by Black. (Another very weak save where the ref just needlessly voluntarily stopped counting just because Black grazed Beretta with a forearm to his shoulder.) Taylor battled Matthews with a series of rapid-fire exchanges. Matthews landed a Stomp for the clean three count.

WINNERS: House of Black in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of crowd-pleasing action start to finish. Good to put the Trios Champs in a match where they can show their ring style and get a solid win over a mid-card tag team like the Best Friends.)

-Excalibur threw to Christian and asked, “Is it time for Christian Cage to break his silence?”

-Christian was shown backstage in front of a room flooded with fog and red lights. Luchasaurus walked out of the room and stood next to Christian.

-They went to the announcers who reacted to the return of Christian and Luchasaurus.

(Keller’s Analysis: Christian has been a consistently good heel, so it’ll be good to have him back on a regular presence on Dynamite. The varied presentation of various segments is getting more creative and polished in AEW these days.)

(3) RIHO vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Riho made her ring entrance first.