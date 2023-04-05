4/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Gunns vs. FTR, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, Tony Khan’s Announcement, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 5, 2023

LONG ISLAND, NY AT UBS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Before Juice Robinson’s match versus Ricky Starks, Jay White appeared and attacked and beat down Starks. The announce team put over that Jay White is now in AEW.

(Sage’s Analysis: Like his original debut in AEW I think it leaves a lot to be desired, and puts White squarely in the mid card. But with all the changes at WWE, I do think he made the right call if the contract was similar.)

-A recap of Adam Cole’s debut match was shown. Chris Jericho then was backstage and talked about the disrespect he showed. Keith Lee then walked in and said Jericho is the poster child for disrespect. [c]

(1) HOUSE OF BLACK vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & THE BEST FRIENDS

Malakai Black and Trent started the match, they were quickly on the mat and traded positions of dominance. Malakai reversed a power bomb attempt, Trent then tagged in Chuck Taylor who ate a knee from Black, Brody King then was tagged in. Buddy and Orange Cassidy were tagged in, Buddy hit a Razor’s Edge like move into the turnbuckle. King entered the ring, then all six men brawled with King/Taylor battling on the outside.

Cassidy fought off Black and Buddy and sent them to the outside, Orange tried a dive on both men and was caught and slammed into the apron. Trent tried the same and was caught, he was then slammed to the floor by Brody King. [c]

Cassidy took out Black and Buddy as the show returned, he then dove out and took out House of Black with the help of a toss from Chuck and Trent. Cassidy then got a two count on Black, Taylor then hit a kick to Buddy. Brody King then took out Chuck, Orange took out Brody then Black and Cassidy were face-to-face.

Cassidy hit his kicks than a Stun Dog Millionaire, the action broke down as Trent hit a move on Buddy then tried on King but was stopped. Cassidy came in and hit an Orange Punch on King, Trent then hit a pile driver and Black broke the pin. An ad for AEW All Access popped up then Buddy hit a move and pinned Chuck Taylor.

WINNER: House of Black

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match, a little predictable and felt like a stop gap, but a well worked and enjoyable tag match.)

-A video showing Christian Cage and a Road Warriors/Kane version of Luchasaurus was shown.

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. RIHO

Jamie Hayter offered her hand and it was accepted by Riho and then Jamie tried a quick Hayterade for a two count. Riho then tried a pinning attempt as they traded moves on the mat. Riho kicked Jamie out of the ring and on to the floor, Riho hit a crossbody dive off the top rope.

Jamie was able to get a hold locked in on Riho, here she laid in punches and then hit a side kick on Riho’s head. The two were on the apron, until Hayter choke slammed Riho, going into the break. [c]

Riho made a comeback and hit a spinning kick in the ropes and hit a dragon screw suplex leading to a near fall on Hayter. Britt Baker helped to delay Riho, Hayter was then able to hit a neck breaker. Hayter then placed Riho on the top rope and hit a super plex then tried a brain buster, but Riho countered with a DDT.

The two then treaded forearms and elbows, first kneeling, then standing. Hayter was able to cover for a near fall, Hayter then placed Riho seated on the top rope once more. From here, Riho fought out and landed feet first on the apron. Riho jumped up and hit a hurricanrana from the top and got a cover that Hayter broke with a foot on the bottom rope.

Riho hit shots to the back of Hayter head, Hayter hit a strike to the head of Riho, then a move leading to a near fall. Hayter then hit a Hayterade for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

(Sage’s Analysis: A strong performance that felt impactful start to finish, making Hayter look strong and remind the audience why she is the champion.)

-The Outcasts were backstage, Ruby Soho said one of the three would be champion and take that belt from Jamie Hayter.

-2.o and Jake Hayter were on the apron, Daddy Magic said that The Acclaimed joining the JAS makes his nipples hard, The Acclaimed then came out. In the rap, The Acclaimed said they would not join the JAS. Angelo Parker said the four men now have a match on Rampage. The Acclaimed then scissored. [c]