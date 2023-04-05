News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 4/5 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 5, 2023

AEW Dynamite 4/5 full match card
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan promises another major announcement regarding AEW on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday April 5, 2023

Where: UBS Arena in Long Island, New York

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/5 Match Card

  • The Gunns vs. FTR – Tag Team Championship with FTR’s careers on the line
  • House of Black vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy – World Trios Championship
  • Sammy Guevara vs. Komander
  • Blackpool Combat Club speaks
  • MJF Day
  • Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
  • The Acclaimed answer JAS
  • Hook vs. Ethan Page

CATCH-UP: WWE and UFC could see combined streaming deal in the future accoring to Khan, update on future TV rights plans, partnership with Saudi Arabia

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*