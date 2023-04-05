AEW Dynamite 4/5 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Tony Khan promises another major announcement regarding AEW on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
When: Wednesday April 5, 2023
Where: UBS Arena in Long Island, New York
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 4/5 Match Card
- The Gunns vs. FTR – Tag Team Championship with FTR’s careers on the line
- House of Black vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy – World Trios Championship
- Sammy Guevara vs. Komander
- Blackpool Combat Club speaks
- MJF Day
- Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson
- The Acclaimed answer JAS
- Hook vs. Ethan Page
